'Biggest Halloween Song of All Time' Is Getting Its Own Movie

Miramax is hoping to turn "Monster Mash" into a graveyard, er, box office smash. The film company is dusting off Bobby "Boris" Pickett's 1962 song for a new animated musical film, betting the Billboard hit dubbed the "biggest Halloween song of all time" has enough monsters, nostalgia, and streaming power—half a billion plays and counting—to draw crowds to the big screen, per Quartz. The song mentions Wolfman, Dracula, and the mysterious Crypt-Keeper Five, hinting at where Miramax, the studio behind Wednesday and the Addams Family movies, might take the story.
Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman promises the project will capture the "fun and spirit" of the original tune, co-written by Pickett and Lenny Capizzi, and become a seasonal staple for years to come, per Deadline. Miramax has no word on a release date, but hopefully Pickett's estate is prepared for a few more decades of royalties.