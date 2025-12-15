Rob Reiner Dead at 78

Rob Reiner, the son of a comedy giant who went on to become one himself as one of the preeminent filmmakers of his generation with movies such as The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally..., and This Is Spinal Tap, has died, the AP reports. He was 78. Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead Sunday at their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. (More on their deaths here.) Reiner grew up thinking his father, Carl Reiner, didn't understand him or find him funny. But the younger Reiner would in many ways follow in his father's footsteps, working both in front and behind the camera, in comedies that stretched from broad sketch work to accomplished dramedies.