5 Arrested in Death of De Niro's Grandson

Five people have been arrested in connection with the fatal overdose of Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, who died last July at age 19. Federal prosecutors say the suspects are accused of distributing counterfeit Xanax pills laced with fentanyl throughout New York City and Long Island, allegedly targeting teens and young adults via social media, NBC News reports. De Niro-Rodriguez, the only child of De Niro's eldest daughter, Drena, was one of three 19-year-olds who died after taking fentanyl-laced pills over a three-month period in the summer of 2023, according to prosecutors.

The suspects have been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death. Sources tell the New York Post that Akira Stein, daughter of Blondie guitarist Chris Stein, was another one of the 19-year-olds killed by the pills. Prosecutors say the suspects supplied drugs to "Percocet Princess" Sofia Haley Marks, who was charged in 2023 in connection with De Niro-Rodriguez's death.

De Niro-Rodriguez had recently moved to New York for a Broadway theater internship, just days after finishing high school in Aspen, Colorado. He was found unconscious in his Manhattan apartment two days after moving in. The medical examiner ruled his death accidental, citing a mix of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine. Drena De Niro announced her son's death on July 3, 2023. "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," she wrote.