3rd Teen Indicted in Congressional Intern's Killing

A third teenager has been arrested and charged with the killing of a congressional intern in the nation's capital, a crime that President Trump cited when he announced a law enforcement surge in Washington, the AP reports. Naqwan Antonio Lucas, 18, has been indicted with first-degree murder and 15 other charges for the killing of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym of Granby, Massachusetts. Lucas pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, died a day after he was struck by stray bullets near Washington's Mount Vernon Square the night of June 30. Authorities last month arrested two 17-year-old suspects in the shooting, Kelvin Thomas Jr. and Jailen Lucas, Naqwan Lucas' brother. They were charged as adults for first-degree murder while armed.
US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said last month that Tarpinian-Jachym was an "innocent bystander" who wasn't an intended target of the gunfire. Pirro's office said he was hit when three armed suspects left a stolen vehicle and began firing shots at two young men. Tarpinian-Jachym was shot four times. Five other people also were assaulted or injured. Naqwan Lucas faces a second indictment for allegedly killing 17-year-old Zoey Kelly on July 4. Kelly was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head inside a storage container wrapped in bedding in a bedroom closet, prosecutors said. Naqwan Lucas also pleaded not guilty to these charges.