3rd Teen Indicted in Congressional Intern's Killing

A third teenager has been arrested and charged with the killing of a congressional intern in the nation's capital, a crime that President Trump cited when he announced a law enforcement surge in Washington, the AP reports. Naqwan Antonio Lucas, 18, has been indicted with first-degree murder and 15 other charges for the killing of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym of Granby, Massachusetts. Lucas pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, died a day after he was struck by stray bullets near Washington's Mount Vernon Square the night of June 30. Authorities last month arrested two 17-year-old suspects in the shooting, Kelvin Thomas Jr. and Jailen Lucas, Naqwan Lucas' brother. They were charged as adults for first-degree murder while armed.