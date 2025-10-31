Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old: 'I Thought I Had Died'

A former Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom in 2023 testified Thursday that she thought she had died that day. Abby Zwerner testified in her $40 million lawsuit filed against a former assistant principal who is accused of ignoring multiple warnings that the student had a gun. Zwerner was shot in the hand and chest in January 2023 as she sat at a reading table in her first-grade classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Zwerner spent nearly two weeks in the hospital, required six surgeries, and does not have the full use of her left hand, the AP reports. A bullet narrowly missed her heart and remains in her chest.