NBA Rookie Battling Cancer

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic has started chemotherapy after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, according to the team's general manager, Sam Presti. Topic, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, is facing this health battle before ever taking the court in a Thunder uniform during the regular season—he spent last season sidelined by a torn ACL, ESPN reports, though CNN reports he did play in a preseason game this year. Presti described the 20-year-old Serbian's prognosis as "extremely positive," and said doctors remain optimistic about his long-term outlook.

Topic underwent a biopsy at Houston's MD Anderson Cancer Center in early October, but he and the team kept the diagnosis private until he began treatment, Sports Illustrated reports. Despite the diagnosis, Topic has managed to keep up some workouts, but there is no timeline for his NBA debut. Presti emphasized that Topic's only focus should be his recovery, adding, "He'll be back playing basketball when he's able to, but we're not putting any time length or expectations on that, obviously. He has our total support, encouragement, and love."

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Topic is handling the situation with notable resilience. "He's doing great given the circumstances, which is unsurprising," Daigneault said. "Sam mentioned this today, but there's no one at 20 years old more equipped with the maturity and discipline and toughness to handle a situation like this than he is."