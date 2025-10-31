Giuffre 'Is Celebrating From the Heavens' Andrew's Fall: Family

The family of the late Virginia Giuffre, the Jeffry Epstein accuser who also pointed to sexual abuse at the hands of Prince Andrew, is calling the now former prince's loss of royal titles a historic victory. "Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage," said a statement from her family, per the AP. "We are so proud of her," adds an emotional Sky Roberts, Giuffre's brother, per the BBC.