Giuffre 'Is Celebrating From the Heavens' Andrew's Fall: Family

Family of late Epstein accuser, who says ex-prince also sexually abused her, demands jail time as well
Posted Oct 31, 2025 10:47 AM CDT
Giuffre Family Cheers as Andrew Loses His Titles
A copy of "Nobody's Girl" by Virginia Giuffre is displayed on a shelf at a Barnes and Noble store on Oct. 21 in Baltimore.   (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The family of the late Virginia Giuffre, the Jeffry Epstein accuser who also pointed to sexual abuse at the hands of Prince Andrew, is calling the now former prince's loss of royal titles a historic victory. "Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage," said a statement from her family, per the AP. "We are so proud of her," adds an emotional Sky Roberts, Giuffre's brother, per the BBC.

Roberts notes that his sister "is celebrating from the heavens now saying, 'I did it.'" "Today, she declares victory," the family statement continues, per People. However, Roberts also tells the BBC that the removal of Andrew's titles is "not enough," insisting that a full investigation is needed and that Andrew should face jail time. Andrew has consistently denied all allegations and settled in 2022 with Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year, without admitting liability.

