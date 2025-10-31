Kennedy Center Is Having a Hard Time Selling Seats

The Washington Post has taken a deep dive into ticket sales at the Kennedy Center in DC since President Trump took over the institution in February, and the results might be summed up in one word: Bleak.

Roughly 43% of seats have gone unsold for a typical production since early September, compared to 7% last year and 20% in 2023.

In the 45-day period analyzed, more than 50,000 seats went unsold, with overall spending on tickets down more than 50% from the prior year—a drop not seen since the pandemic of 2020.