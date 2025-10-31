Ohio Panel's Redistricting May Boost GOP in Midterms

A Republican-dominated Ohio panel adopted new US House districts on Friday that could boost the GOP's chances of winning two additional seats in next year's elections and aid President Trump's efforts to hold on to a slim congressional majority. The action by the Ohio Redistricting Commission comes as Trump has been urging Republican-led states to reshape their US House districts in an attempt to win more seats. But, unlike in other states, Ohio's redistricting had been required by the state constitution because the current districts were adopted after the 2020 census without bipartisan support, per the AP .

Ohio joins Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina, where Republican lawmakers already have revised their congressional districts. Democrats have been pushing back. California voters are deciding Tuesday on a redistricting plan passed by the Democratic-led Legislature, and Democratic lawmakers in Virginia were voting Friday on a proposed constitutional amendment that, if adopted by voters, could allow lawmakers to redraw congressional districts in response to the actions elsewhere.

The political parties are in an intense battle, as Democrats need to gain just three seats in next year's election to win control of the House and gain the power to impede Trump's agenda. Republicans already hold 10 of the 15 congressional seats in Ohio. The new map could boost Republican chances in districts currently held by Democratic Reps. Greg Landsman in Cincinnati and Marcy Kaptur near Toledo. More here.