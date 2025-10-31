World | Vladimir Putin Maduro Turns to Putin for Help as US Bears Down Venezuela also reaches out to China and Iran for military support By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Oct 31, 2025 3:57 PM CDT Copied Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, meets with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 23, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov, Pool Photo via AP) As the US takes an increasingly aggressive posture against Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro is reaching out to Russia, China, and Iran for military help, reports the Washington Post. In a letter obtained by the newspaper, the Venezuelan leader asked Vladimir Putin about obtaining missiles, along with upgraded radar and repairs for military aircraft. Maduro also asked China's Xi Jinping for "expanded military cooperation" between their countries and faster delivery of radar systems. Meanwhile, Venezuela's transport minister coordinated with Iran on acquiring drones and electronic warfare equipment. It was unclear how much luck Maduro will have with China and Russia. The latter, however, remains Venezuela's main international backer. Last weekend, for example, a large Russian transport aircraft landed in Caracas after taking what Defense News describes as a "circuitous" route to avoid Western airspace. Still, the Post notes that even though Putin considers Maduro and Venezuela as strategically important, the Russian leader might not be too upset if Maduro falls: The more attention the US pays to Venezuela, the less it pays to the Ukraine war. Meanwhile, new reports suggest the Trump administration is poised to hit Venezuelan military targets with airstrikes. Read These Next Poster freed after a month in jail over Trump meme. Trump offers a solution to end the government shutdown. Kid Rock has added the R-word to the list of slurs he still uses. Blackmail charges could bring down a Maryland state senator. Report an error