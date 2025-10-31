Files Show JPMorgan Told US of Epstein's Suspicious Activity

JPMorgan Chase flagged more than $1 billion in transactions linked to Jeffrey Epstein to the federal government after his death in 2019, according to previously sealed court records released Thursday. The bank's suspicious activity reports identified about 4,700 transactions involving Epstein and several prominent Wall Street and business figures, including billionaire Leon Black, hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, attorney Alan Dershowitz, and trusts controlled by retail mogul Leslie Wexner. The bank maintains it was unaware that Epstein was a convicted sex offender while he was a JPMorgan client, the New York Times reports.

Many details about the flagged transactions remain unclear, including Epstein's role in them, but the report said they raised questions about potential human trafficking, wire transfers to Russian banks, and Epstein's connections to two US presidents—Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. No criminal charges have been lodged against any of the men named in the report, per the Guardian, which was filed during the first Trump administration. Court documents show JPMorgan continued to serve Epstein for years despite repeated internal warnings about large cash withdrawals—red flags for possible money laundering or human trafficking.

The bank handled loans, overseas transfers, and even payments to some of Epstein's victims. JPMorgan's relationship with Epstein lasted more than a decade, during which he is accused of abusing young women and girls. The documents surfaced in litigation brought by Epstein victims and the US Virgin Islands, resulting in JPMorgan settling for a combined $365 million. The extent of CEO Jamie Dimon's knowledge about Epstein's accounts remains disputed, though bank emails show he was informed of Epstein's death in 2019. A spokeswoman said the filings show that JPMorgan repeatedly alerted regulators through suspicious activity reports. "It does not appear that anyone in the government or law enforcement acted on those SARs for years," she said.