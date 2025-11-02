Obama Doesn't Quite Endorse in Call to Mamdani

Barack Obama quietly reached out to Zohran Mamdani on Saturday, offering a rare gesture of support days before New York's mayoral election. The former president's 30-minute phone call, described by people familiar with the conversation, was not an endorsement, the New York Times reports, but Obama praised Mamdani's campaign and offered future guidance if needed. He told Mamdani, "Your campaign has been impressive to watch," and offered to serve as a "sounding board" should Mamdani win. Obama did make appearances for other candidates over the weekend.

The two reportedly discussed the nuts and bolts of building an administration and pursuing an agenda centered on affordability in the city. Obama's outreach is especially notable given the Democratic establishment's divisions over Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist who toppled Andrew Cuomo in the June primary. Obama has largely avoided weighing in on local races since leaving office, so this call could serve as a signal as other Democratic Party leaders have kept their distance from Mamdani. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, for instance, still hasn't said whether he'll support him, and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries only recently gave his backing.

On the trail: Obama campaigned for his party's nominees for governor in New Jersey and Virginia on Saturday, urging Democrats to turn out the vote. "Our country and our politics are in a pretty dark place right now," he said at a rally in Norfolk for former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, per ABC News. Obama also spoke at a rally in Newark for Rep. Mikie Sherrill, pointing out that President Trump endorsed the Republican in the race, Jack Ciattarelli. "Donald Trump called Mikie's opponent '100% MAGA.' Not a great endorsement," Obama said.