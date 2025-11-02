Canada's Prime Minister: I Apologized to Trump

The international tiff over a controversial ad in Canada resulted in a personal apology from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to President Trump. "I did apologize to the president," Carney told reporters at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in South Korea on Saturday, per the BBC . The apology over the ad—which featured Ronald Reagan speaking against tariffs—took place earlier in the week when the men were seated at the same table for a dinner.

"The president was offended by the act, or by the ad, rather," Carney said, per the New York Times. "It's not something I would have done—which is to put in place that advertisement—and so I apologized to him." Carney said Doug Ford, the premier of the province of Ontario, showed him the ad in advance, and Carney advised him not to run it. "I told him that for Canadians, it was time to speak, to discuss, to negotiate with the Americans," Carney said. "Mr. Ford has made a decision—he is independent, he can do it. But it's not exactly useful."

On Friday, Trump told reporters that Carney had apologized and said the two still have a "very good" relationship. But, he added, "what he did was wrong." Trump said the ad distorted the facts, and he reacted by suspending trade talks with Canada and vowing to slap an additional 10% tariff on Canadian imports. Meanwhile, British Columbia Premier David Eby says his province is working up an anti-tariff ad of its own, per the Washington Post.