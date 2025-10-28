Doug Ford: Anti-Tariff Reagan Ad Did Its Job

Ontario's premier bragged Monday about the impact of his anti-tariff ad that prompted President Trump to end trade talks with Canada. Premier Doug Ford said the ad had over a "billion impressions around the world" and "generated a conversation that wasn't happening in the US," the AP reports.

"You know why President Trump is so upset right now? It was because it was effective. It was working. It woke up the whole country," Ford said.

"We achieved our goal. As we say, 'mission accomplished,'" Ford said, per Politico. "They're talking about it in the US, and they weren't talking about it before I put the ad on. I'm glad that Ronald Reagan was a free trader."

Ontario's television advertisement criticizes Trump's tariffs by citing a 1987 speech from Reagan. The ad infuriated Trump, who said he plans to hike tariffs on imports of Canadian goods by an extra 10%.