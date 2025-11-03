Judge Again Bars Trump From Deploying Troops in Portland

A federal judge in Oregon on Sunday barred President Trump's administration from deploying the National Guard to Portland, Oregon, until at least Friday, saying she "found no credible evidence" that protests in the city grew out of control before the president federalized the troops earlier this fall, the AP reports. The city and state sued in September to block the deployment. It's the latest development in weeks of legal back-and-forth in Portland, Chicago, and other US cities as the Trump administration has moved to federalize and deploy the National Guard in city streets to quell protests.

The ruling from US District Court Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, followed a three-day trial in which both sides argued over whether protests at the city's US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building met the conditions for using the military domestically under federal law. In a 16-page filing late Sunday, Immergut said she would issue a final order on Friday due to the voluminous evidence presented at trial, including more than 750 exhibits.

Immergut wrote that most violence appeared to be between protesters and counter-protesters and found no evidence of "significant damage" to the immigration facility at the center of the protests. "Based on the trial testimony, this Court finds no credible evidence that during the approximately two months before the President's federalization order, protests grew out of control or involved more than isolated and sporadic instances of violent conduct that resulted in no serious injuries to federal personnel," she wrote. (Hearings are set Monday for troop deployments in Tennessee and West Virginia.)