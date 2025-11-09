Predator: Badlands Leads Mild Rebound

Predator: Badlands led all films in North American theaters this weekend by taking in $40 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, a better-than-expected result that slightly lifted the box office from its autumn doldrums. Debuting on the heels of the worst box office weekend of 2025, Predator: Badlands easily topped the several new titles. Not accounting for inflation, the $40 million opening marked a new high for the dreadlocked alien franchise, the AP reports, besting the $38.3 million launch of 2004's Alien vs. Predator.

Predator: Badlands, written and directed by Dan Trachtenberg and featuring Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning, brought in another $40 million overseas for the Walt Disney Co.'s 20th Century Studios. A key factor is that, with a budget of $105 million, it's the most expensive Predator film. A new wave of offerings hit theaters in time for the weekend, but despite plenty of star power, most fell flat. Die My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, launched with $2.8 million from 1,983 theaters. Christy, starring Sydney Sweeney as professional boxer Christy Martin, debuted with $1.3 million in 2,011 theaters. Sony Pictures Classics' Nuremberg, a post-World War II drama about the Nuremberg trials starring Rami Malek and Russell Crowe, did a bit better. It opened with $4.1 million in 1,802 theaters.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Predator: Badlands, $40 million. Regretting You, $7.1 million. Black Phone 2, $5.3 million. Sarah's Oil, $4.5 million. Nuremberg, $4.1 million. Chainsaw Man, $3.6 million. Bugonia, $3.5 million. Die My Love, $2.8 million. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, $2.2 million. Tron: Ares, $1.8 million.