Hurricane Melissa Leaves 67 Dead, $50B in Damage

The death toll from Hurricane Melissa has climbed to 67 as the storm leaves a trail of devastation across the Caribbean. Jamaican officials on Monday confirmed at least 32 fatalities in the country, with another eight unconfirmed deaths under investigation, per Fox Weather . Earlier reports put the toll at 34 in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic, per NBC News . "The scale of destruction is unlike anything we have seen in decades," Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted Monday after touring devastated areas. Reports describe the storm ripping roofs off homes, damaging hospitals, and stripping vegetation from Jamaica's now-bald mountains.

At the storm's peak, more than three-quarters of Jamaica was without power. That number had dropped to under half by Monday afternoon. "We understand the inconvenience and help is on the way," said Hugh Grant, president and CEO of the Jamaica Public Service Company, per NBC. Many Jamaicans are returning to homes, or what is left of them, to assess the damage as a US task force assists with ongoing search and rescue missions.

Sen. Abka Fitz-Henley described the destruction in southwest Jamaica's Saint Elizabeth Parish as "heartbreaking," recalling how he encountered two hungry children holding a sign asking for food. "I'd urge all Jamaicans who are able, let us do what we can to assist our brothers and sisters, our children, boys and girls, to build back stronger," he said. Jamaica faces between $2.2 billion and $4.2 billion in insured damages, according to risk assessment firm Verisk, which described "near total destruction of buildings." Total losses across the Caribbean are estimated at up to $52 billion, according to AccuWeather. The US has pledged $11 million in aid to support relief efforts in Jamaica.