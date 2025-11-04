4 Key Races to Watch in Tuesday's Vote

Another Election Day has arrived in America, the first major one in President Trump's second term. Some of the big races that readers of political tea leaves will be watching:

New York City mayor: Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, the front-runner, is trying to fend off former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent. Trump dislikes Mamdani so much he has endorsed Cuomo over Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, How Mamdani fares—including his margin of victory, should he win—could have big repercussions for other progressive politicians in the US, reports the New York Times.

Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill has a narrow lead in the polls over former GOP state Rep. Jack Ciattarelli. A CNN analysis sees this as perhaps the night's most telling race in regard to Trump because Sherrill has put him front and center. "He'll do whatever Trump tells him to do," she says of her opponent, "and I will fight anybody to work for you." Ciattarelli, meanwhile, is a strong backer of Trump's policies and has the president's endorsement.