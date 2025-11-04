Ex-TV Anchor Accused of Stabbing Her Mother to Death

A former television anchor has been charged with first-degree murder after her mother was found stabbed to death in Wichita, Kansas. Police allege 47-year-old Angelynn Mock was outside her mother's home early on Halloween when officers responded to a call about a "cutting," reports USA Today . Inside, they discovered 80-year-old Anita Avers unresponsive in bed with multiple stab wounds. Avers was pronounced dead at a hospital less than an hour later, per the Wichita Police Department .

Authorities haven't disclosed a possible motive for the killing, and the case remains under investigation. The message sent by Sedwick County dispatchers to first responders, per KAKE: "Calling party stabbed the mother to save herself," insinuating that the person who called 911 claimed self-defense in the stabbing. Mock, who police say was found with cuts on her hands, was treated at a hospital before being booked into Sedgwick County Jail, though police didn't release details about her injuries.

Mock is now being held on $1 million bond. She previously worked as a reporter and anchor for FOX 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015, according to local media and her LinkedIn, which describes her as a veteran journalist with more than a decade under her belt. More recently, she worked as a data management consultant. No court date has been set.