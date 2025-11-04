Will Ferrell's Elf Suit, Obi-Wan's Lightsaber Up for Grabs

Will Ferrell's iconic green-and-yellow suit from the holiday favorite Elf is set to hit the auction block in London next month, and it's expected to fetch a sum even Santa might envy—more than $260,000. The Propstore Winter Entertainment Memorabilia auction will start the bidding at $65,000, but auctioneers expect deep-pocketed fans and collectors to push the price much higher for the screen-matched "hero" costume, complete with conical hat and all the tags you'd want to see if you're spending that much cash, including "Mr. Ferrell" on the belt, tunic, and stockings, as well as a handwritten "Hero-3" inside the tunic, per CBS News .

For Hollywood prop newbies, hero pieces are the highly detailed versions designed for close-ups and plot-critical moments, not just any old background extra's outfit. Just don't confuse this auction piece with the suit Ferrell famously wore to a Los Angeles hockey game last year, cigarette and beer in hand—that appears to have been a different iteration. Ferrell's Elf outfit isn't the only cinematic treasure up for grabs. Also hitting the auction block: Marty McFly's foam hoverboard from the Back to the Future sequels—expected to clear $156,000, despite some wear and tear—and the original Boba Fett rifle from The Empire Strikes Back, which could haul in a galactic $915,000.

The three-day event kicks off Dec. 5 and will feature other big-ticket items like Indiana Jones' fedora, Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber, a Ghostface mask from Scream, Jack Nicholson's stunt axe from The Shining, and a Tinker Bell costume sported by Julia Roberts in Hook, per CBS and the Independent. "Each piece is a tangible piece of storytelling history, connecting fans directly to the films that shaped their imaginations," says Propstore CEO Stephen Lane.