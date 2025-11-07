'Suspicious Package' Causes Illnesses at Joint Base Andrews

A suspicious package delivered to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Thursday sickened several people and triggered an evacuation at the military facility. "As a precaution, the building and connecting building were evacuated, and a cordon was established around the area," a base spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News . "Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and normal operations have resumed. An investigation is currently ongoing." Sources tell CNN that the package contained an unknown white powder and political propaganda.

The incident began when an individual opened the package at a building housing the Air National Guard Readiness Center, according to CNN's sources. Several people exposed to the package were taken to Malcolm Grove Medical Center, the on-base hospital, Fox reports. The severity of their symptoms has not been disclosed. The base, just outside Washington, DC, is home to Air Force One and is a transit hub for top US officials. President Trump was at the base on Wednesday. Initial tests by a HAZMAT team did not detect any hazardous substances, but authorities are still working to determine the exact nature of the powder.