DOJ Wants Documents From Past Officials on Russia Probe

The Justice Department is preparing grand jury subpoenas to be issued to top Obama-era intelligence officials whom President Trump blames for an assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to help his candidacy. The first subpoenas are expected to go to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan, USA Today reports, demanding documents related to the original investigation into Russian actions. The investigation is being led by Jason Reding Quinones, the US attorney for the Southern District of Florida and an ally of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

A criminal referral came from current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has accused Brennan and others of "manufacturing and politicizing intelligence" to undermine Trump. The White House confirmed the existence of the grand jury probe in August, and Trump has made no secret of his desire for payback, repeatedly naming former intelligence and law enforcement officials he wants investigated or prosecuted. The grand jury subpoenas will seek records including paper or digital documents, text messages, and emails connected with the Intelligence Community's January 2017 assessment, per Reuters.

Clapper, Brennan, and former FBI Director James Comey—who's facing trial on unrelated charges—have all denied wrongdoing. The Justice Department's Miami-based investigation appears to be ramping up, with reports of more than 30 subpoenas in the works and a newly formed team of prosecutors, per USA Today. The 2017 intelligence assessment found that Russia had used social media disinformation, hacking, and Russian bot farms to hurt the presidential campaign of Trump's opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton. It determined that the impact of the Russian effort probably was limited.