Americans Have an Ideal Age to Die

America's population is aging faster than ever, but how people feel about growing older depends a lot on their income, a new Pew Research Center survey reveals. Highlights:
- Nearly half of Americans age 65 and older say they are aging extremely well or very well. But money mattered: 61% of seniors in the top income bracket (an adjusted family income of $155,600 or more) report aging extremely well or very well, compared to 50% in the middle bracket ($51,900 to $155,600) and 39% in the lowest (less than $51,900), per the Washington Post.
- Generally speaking, those in the lowest bracket were more likely to experience mental confusion and face difficulty with physical tasks such as climbing stairs. They were also less likely to pursue hobbies.
- 72% of people in the top income bracket felt confident their money would last through retirement, compared to 46% in the middle bracket and 21% in the lower bracket.