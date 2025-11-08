Americans Have an Ideal Age to Die

It's 91, according to a Pew survey
Posted Nov 8, 2025 4:49 PM CST
What Americans Think About Getting Old
   (Getty/Creative-Family)

America's population is aging faster than ever, but how people feel about growing older depends a lot on their income, a new Pew Research Center survey reveals. Highlights:

  • Nearly half of Americans age 65 and older say they are aging extremely well or very well. But money mattered: 61% of seniors in the top income bracket (an adjusted family income of $155,600 or more) report aging extremely well or very well, compared to 50% in the middle bracket ($51,900 to $155,600) and 39% in the lowest (less than $51,900), per the Washington Post.
  • Generally speaking, those in the lowest bracket were more likely to experience mental confusion and face difficulty with physical tasks such as climbing stairs. They were also less likely to pursue hobbies.
  • 72% of people in the top income bracket felt confident their money would last through retirement, compared to 46% in the middle bracket and 21% in the lower bracket.

  • 45% of adults under 65 doubt they will have enough saved to last through their retirement years.
  • Only 37% of those 65 and older rate their physical health as excellent or very good. Still, most seniors remain upbeat, with 66% feeling optimistic about life and 70% saying they have reliable support networks.
  • When it comes to control over aging, Americans are more confident about managing their physical health (67%) and mobility (60%) than their mental sharpness (47%) or appearance (38%).
  • A majority of Americans (76%) say they would like to live into their 80s or beyond, with the average ideal age cited as 91.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X