Judge Says Trump Can't Send National Guard to Oregon

A federal judge has issued a permanent injunction preventing President Trump from deploying the National Guard in Oregon, marking a significant legal defeat for the administration's efforts to send troops into Portland during protests. The decision, issued by US District Judge Karin J. Immergut—herself a Trump appointee—found that the president overreached outside of his authority and violated the 10th Amendment, concluding there was no legitimate basis to federalize the Guard, reports the Washington Post . According to Immergut, the administration's justification—that there was a "rebellion or danger of a rebellion" in Oregon—wasn't supported by the evidence.

Immergut noted that while protests near a Portland immigration facility had turned violent at times, the unrest subsided due to local law enforcement and had since been mostly peaceful, with only sporadic low-level violence. "The occasional interference to federal officers has been minimal, and there is no evidence that these small-scale protests have significantly impeded the execution of any immigration laws," she wrote in her 106-page ruling, per the AP. The ruling comes after a three-day trial and is part of a broader legal battle over the Trump administration's attempts to deploy troops in several cities, often over the objections of local officials.

The White House has indicated it will appeal, arguing that Trump acted within his authority to protect federal property and personnel. Oregon's Democratic attorney general hailed the decision as a "huge victory" for state sovereignty and the rule of law. The case is one of several in which courts have blocked or questioned the federalization of the National Guard, with related disputes in Illinois and other states also pending. The Supreme Court has yet to weigh in definitively, and more legal wrangling is expected as the administration pursues an appeal.