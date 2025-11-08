Freighter's Trip to Quebec Didn't Quite Go as Planned

A Canadian freighter found itself stuck in the Detroit River near the Renaissance Center on Friday, according to the US Coast Guard. The 738-foot vessel, the Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, ran "soft aground," meaning it remains surrounded by water and isn't posing any immediate hazard to navigation, the environment, or public safety, Coast Guard Petty Officer Omar Faba said, per the Detroit News . WPBN notes that the vessel ran aground around 4pm local time. The ship ended up perpendicular to the riverbank, and as of Friday night, low visibility was stalling efforts to free it, per the News.

FOX 2 Detroit has video of the trapped freighter. Authorities said the freighter will likely remain stuck until at least Saturday morning, when they plan to take a new look at the situation and try to get the vessel moving again, per the News. The Coast Guard is monitoring the situation, per Faba. The freighter was en route from Sault Ste. Marie to Quebec when it became stranded. It isn't known what cargo the vessel was carrying or what caused it to run aground.