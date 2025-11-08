One of These Things Doesn't Belong in Rush-Hour Traffic

A dog trotting through a busy Boston tunnel during rush hour narrowly missed being hit by traffic before state police rescued the wrong-way rover. Surveillance video from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation showed the black-and-white pup heading toward oncoming vehicles in the Ted Williams Tunnel on Thursday morning, per the AP. With cars and trucks whizzing by, it moved from the middle of the lane to a side wall. A later video showed six state police vehicles parked in a staggered formation and a trooper beckoning to the dog, which ran away from the officer but then hopped into the back seat of a cruiser.
CBS News notes that the dog was turned over to Boston Animal Care and Control while its owner is sought out. A message was left with state police on Friday seeking further information. Check out video of the wandering pooch here.