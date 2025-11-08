Epstein's Former NM Ranch Now Under Scrutiny, Too

A secluded desert ranch where financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein once entertained guests is coming under new scrutiny in New Mexico, where two state legislators are proposing an investigative "truth commission" to determine exactly what went on there. The AP has the details:

Democratic state Rep. Andrea Romero of Santa Fe said several survivors of Epstein's abuse have signaled that sex trafficking activity extended to Zorro Ranch, a sprawling property about 35 miles south of the capital Santa Fe. Yet not enough is known about what happened there for the state to take precautions against abuse in the future, she said.

"This commission will specifically seek the truth about what officials knew, how crimes were unreported or reported, and how the state can ensure that this essentially never happens again," Romero told a panel of legislators this week. "There's no complete record of what occurred."