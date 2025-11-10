Trump Booed as He Attends NFL Game

President Trump became the first sitting president in nearly a half-century at a regular-season NFL game, attending the Washington Commanders' contest against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. There were boos from some spectators in the stands when Trump was shown on the videoboard late in the first half—standing in a suite with House Speaker Mike Johnson—and again when the president was introduced by the stadium announcer at halftime, the AP reports. The jeering continued while Trump read an oath for members of the military to recite as part of an on-field ceremony during the break in the game. The White House said several cabinet secretaries and Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana also were scheduled to attend.
In the first quarter, before the president arrived, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrated a touchdown catch by pointing into the stands and moving his arms a la the "Trump dance" that several athletes began doing last year. Only two other times did a president go to an NFL game during the regular season while in office, according to the league: Richard Nixon in 1969 and Jimmy Carter in 1978. Trump became the first president at a Super Bowl while residing in the White House when he watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in February. (Trump would also like the Commanders' new stadium named after him.)