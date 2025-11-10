Trump Booed as He Attends NFL Game

President Trump became the first sitting president in nearly a half-century at a regular-season NFL game, attending the Washington Commanders' contest against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. There were boos from some spectators in the stands when Trump was shown on the videoboard late in the first half—standing in a suite with House Speaker Mike Johnson—and again when the president was introduced by the stadium announcer at halftime, the AP reports. The jeering continued while Trump read an oath for members of the military to recite as part of an on-field ceremony during the break in the game. The White House said several cabinet secretaries and Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana also were scheduled to attend.