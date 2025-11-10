Queensland Might Let You Keep a Dingo as a Pet

Australia's Queensland state is considering reclassifying dingoes as domestic dogs, a controversial move that would allow residents to keep the wild canines as pets. The idea is part of a broader review of biosecurity regulations, with legislative changes expected in the spring. Dingoes are currently labeled an invasive species in Queensland, making it illegal to own, sell, or even feed them. While the proposed rule change wouldn't alter protections for dingoes in national parks or stop landowners from defending livestock from dingo attacks, it has stirred debate among scientists and wildlife groups, per UPI.