Queensland Might Let You Keep a Dingo as a Pet

Australia's Queensland state is considering reclassifying dingoes as domestic dogs, a controversial move that would allow residents to keep the wild canines as pets. The idea is part of a broader review of biosecurity regulations, with legislative changes expected in the spring. Dingoes are currently labeled an invasive species in Queensland, making it illegal to own, sell, or even feed them. While the proposed rule change wouldn't alter protections for dingoes in national parks or stop landowners from defending livestock from dingo attacks, it has stirred debate among scientists and wildlife groups, per UPI.
Experts stress that dingoes aren't just another breed of dog, but a distinct species with unique genetic, evolutionary, and behavioral traits. Genetics expert Kylie Cairns cautioned that, unlike domestic dogs, dingoes don't adapt well to living in homes and are more likely to escape or become difficult for owners to manage. While keeping dingoes as pets is already legal in New South Wales and Western Australia, rescue organizations report a high rate of abandonment and surrenders. Cairns suggests Queensland could adopt strict rules for owners of dingoes, which are considered native wildlife under Australia's Nature Conservation Act 1992, per ABC Australia.