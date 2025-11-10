SCOTUS Won't Revisit Ruling in Favor of Gay Marriage

Supreme Court rejects the bid of former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis
Posted Nov 10, 2025 9:03 AM CST
SCOTUS Denies Request to Revisit Gay Marriage Ruling
Then-Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis makes a statement to the media at the front door of the Rowan County Judicial Center in Morehead, Ky., Sept. 14, 2015.   (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

The Supreme Court's 2015 landmark ruling in favor of same-sex marriages will stand: The justices on Monday rejected the request of a former county clerk in Kentucky to revisit the decision, reports the Hill. The clerk, Kim Davis, rose to national attention a decade ago when she refused to issue licenses to gay couples in Rowan County, citing her religious beliefs, notes the New York Times.

"The Court can and should fix this mistake," wrote Davis' attorneys in court filings. Her request for an appeal came after a jury ordered her to pay damages to David Ermold and David Moore, one of the couples she denied. Davis argued she had a First Amendment right to do so, even while serving as a government official, but the court denied her request for an appeal Monday without comment. LGBTQ advocacy groups were watching the case closely, wary that some conservative justices who previously dissented in Obergefell remain on the court.

