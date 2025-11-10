Big SCOTUS Case: What Does 'Election Day' Mean?

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could reshape how mail-in ballots are counted—and whether they should be counted at all if they come in after Election Day, reports Politico . The case out of Mississippi is a "potential blockbuster," per the New York Times , one that will essentially ask the court to define what "Election Day" means. It centers on a challenge brought by the Republican National Committee to Mississippi's policy of counting absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day but received up to five days later.

The RNC argues that Congress intended for all voting to occur strictly on Election Day itself, and that extending the deadline for ballot arrivals threatens the integrity of the process. Mississippi, backed by several other states with similar policies, counters that federal law only dictates when voters must cast their ballots, not when election officials must receive them. State officials say the grace period simply ensures that ballots mailed on time are not disqualified because of postal delays.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, known for its conservative leanings, sided with the RNC and struck down Mississippi's grace period. The outcome of this case could have widespread implications as many states—about 30 by Politico's count—rely on similar mail-in ballot provisions.