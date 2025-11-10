Rapper Earns First Grammy, Gets Arrested Same Day

Rapper Rod Wave had quite the day on Friday: He received his first Grammy nomination in the morning, then got arrested on weapon and drug charges later in the day, reports NBC News . Authorities in Atlanta booked the artist, whose real name is Rodarius Green, on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a firearm or knife, and reckless driving, according to Fulton County jail records. He was arrested Friday and released the next day.

Before the arrest, the rapper was nominated for a Grammy in the "best song written for visual media" category for the song "Sinners," from the movie of the same name. Green's attorneys issued a statement asserting that he was "unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested." They identified the officer involved as part of the Atlanta Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit, characterizing the group as focused on "quota-driven" arrests rather than public safety.

"We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless arrest and the clear violations of Mr. Green's rights in court," the statement said. Neither the Atlanta Police Department nor a representative for the Crime Suppression Unit has commented on the arrest. Rod Wave is a Florida native with other hit songs including "Street Runner," "Tombstone," and "25," per 11Alive.