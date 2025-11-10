'Legend Lives on' 50 Years After Great Lakes Sinking

Spend enough time along the shores of Lake Superior, and it won't be long before there's some reminder of what happened "when the gales of November came early." Monday marks the 50th anniversary of the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, the largest and most famous of the estimated 6,500 ships that have gone down in the Great Lakes. But the Fitzgerald is remembered while the others are forgotten, thanks in large part to Gordon Lightfoot's haunting 1976 folk ballad that became a surprise hit, the AP reports. The Fitzgerald, a 730-foot freighter named after a Milwaukee insurance company executive, went down in Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975. All 29 men on board died.