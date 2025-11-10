Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Won't Run for House Seat

Christine Pelosi, daughter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, announced Monday that she'll seek a seat in the California state Senate instead of running for her mother's soon-to-be-vacant US House seat. The younger Pelosi, an attorney and veteran Democratic organizer, had been widely seen as a possible successor in Congress after her mother revealed last week she won't seek another term in 2026, Politico reports. Pelosi, 59, made her intentions clear in a video posted online, framing her campaign as a continuation of Democratic efforts to counter President Trump's policies and pledging to "fight back" when freedoms are threatened.

The open House seat in San Francisco, a rare opportunity in the Democratic stronghold, has already drawn significant interest from local politicians. State Sen. Scott Wiener, current holder of the seat Christine Pelosi is interested in, and tech executive Saikat Chakrabarti are among the prominent names who have declared their candidacies. Other possible contenders include former San Francisco Mayor London Breed, city Supervisor Connie Chan, Assemblymember Matt Haney, and Jane Kim, who currently leads the progressive California Working Families Party.

"I like the thought of forging my own path," Pelosi tells the New York Times. "I don't think that there is a better representative or a better speaker in Washington, DC, for San Francisco than Nancy Pelosi. And I wish everybody luck as they attempt to follow in those stilettos." The Times notes that an election for the state Senate seat isn't due until 2028, when Weiner, a Democrat, will be termed out, but a special election will be held if Weiner wins Nancy Pelosi's former seat next year.