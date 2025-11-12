Cowboys Player Sent 'Goodbye' Texts Before His Death

Newly released police recordings reveal that Marshawn Kneeland, the Dallas Cowboys defensive end who died by suicide last week , sent group text messages to friends indicating he was saying goodbye and expressing that he couldn't face time in jail. The Cowboys' head of security, Cable Johnson, alerted Plano police after receiving the messages, describing them as "concerning" and related to mental health, NBC News reports. Johnson told dispatchers that Kneeland mentioned he couldn't go to prison, though it remains unclear what, if any, charges Kneeland feared. The dispatcher did not ask for more details, and Plano authorities have not commented further on the context of the messages .

Johnson told the dispatcher he had been in contact with Plano Police Chief Ed Drain and had forwarded Kneeland's texts to him. Officers were dispatched for a welfare check at Kneeland's apartment in Plano. According to police, Kneeland was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the early hours of last Thursday. This followed an incident late Wednesday night in which Texas Department of Public Safety troopers tried to pull Kneeland over for a traffic violation near Frisco. He fled, leading police on a brief chase before crashing his car and fleeing on foot. Police say they received word of Kneeland's possible suicidal ideations during the nearly three hours they searched for him, ESPN reports. His girlfriend reportedly also got in touch with police to alert them that Kneeland was armed and had a history of mental illness.

Kneeland, 24, was in his second season with the Cowboys. Just days before his death, he had scored his first NFL touchdown on national television by recovering a blocked punt in the end zone during a "Monday Night Football" game against the Arizona Cardinals. "He just had this charm about him that was so pure and honest. I don't think there's a person who crossed paths with him who had a bad thing to say," Kneeland's agent says. "On the outside you go, he checks every box that exists, and so I think that's why it's really hard for people right now. It's hard to understand it. Really hard."