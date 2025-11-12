Olympic Skater's Medals Stolen From Las Vegas Home

Olympic figure skater Surya Bonaly says she returned home from caring for her ill mother to find her Las Vegas house ransacked and her lifetime collection of medals stolen. According to Bonaly, her home was targeted over four consecutive days in what she described as an organized burglary, with different individuals arriving each day, Fox 5 reports. Surveillance footage shows the suspects shattering windows, disabling cameras, and cutting the WiFi, which reportedly disarmed her security app. She says she found the front door open upon her return.

One intruder allegedly wore a delivery vest that Bonaly says she found discarded nearby, adding to her suspicion that the burglary was planned. "I think it's definitely organized by a company or by some bad people," she told the outlet. Bonaly, 51, was born in France but has lived in the US for decades. Her stolen medals represent years of achievement, including five European championships and nine French national titles. She represented France in the Winter Olympics in 1992, 1994, and 1998, reports the New York Post. The closest she came to an Olympic medal was a fourth-place finish in 1998.

She was out of state in Minnesota at the time of the burglary, helping care for her mother, who is battling three types of cancer, including breast cancer. Bonaly herself is also undergoing treatment for breast cancer while continuing to work as a skating trainer. "I realized that my medals were gone—European champion or world champion, junior, everything," she said, noting that each medal marks a significant career milestone. Despite the break-in, Bonaly said she plans to remain in her neighborhood but will increase security by adding more cameras. In an Instagram post, she urged Vegas residents and pawn shops to call the police if they see foreign gold and silver medals for sale.