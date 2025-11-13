Ex-Newsom Aide Charged With Stealing Campaign Funds

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's former chief of staff, Dana Williamson, was arrested Wednesday on multiple fraud charges as part of a public corruption case. The indictment, reviewed by the Sacramento Bee , alleges Williamson and others conspired to divert about $225,000 from a dormant political account belonging to former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Federal prosecutors say the group—including Becerra's former chief of staff Sean McCluskie—siphoned money from the campaign account for McCluskie's personal use. Williamson allegedly billed the account for consulting services as part of the ruse. The indictment also claims Williamson filed false tax returns, deducting nearly $1 million in personal spending as business expenses.

Williamson, 53, served as Newsom's third chief of staff before leaving the administration in December 2024. Prior to that, she ran her own consulting firm and worked for several prominent California officials, including Govs. Jerry Brown and Gray Davis. Authorities allege the scheme began before she joined Newsom's administration in 2022. After going to work for the governor, Williamson allegedly handed control to a co-conspirator but continued to play a role. She's also accused of falsifying contracts and providing state information to a company involved in litigation against California, then misleading the FBI about it.

She's accused alongside four others, including McCluskie and Greg Campbell, another former political staffer. Campbell and McCluskie have entered plea agreements, per Politico. McCluskie agreed to restore $225,000 to Becerra and plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, per the AP. Williamson continues to face 23 counts, including conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and making false statements. She entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday and was released on a $500,000 bond, "with her house to be used as collateral," Politico reports.