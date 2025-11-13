It's a Big Test in Court for Prosecutor of Comey, James

The Trump administration's prosecution of James Comey and Letitia James faces a critical test in court on Thursday, though for an unusual reason. At a hearing in Virginia, lawyers for the pair will try to persuade a judge that acting US Attorney Lindsey Halligan was illegally appointed and, as a result, the indictments she brought against them should be thrown out, reports NBC News . James is the current attorney general of New York, and Comey formerly ran the FBI.

The hearing centers on a rule stipulating that the US attorney general can appoint acting US attorneys to fill vacancies for only 120 days, at which point federal judges in the district must pick someone, per the Washington Post. In this case, AG Pam Bondi originally appointed Erik Siebert to the Eastern District of Virginia, but he resigned in September while resisting pressure from the White House to bring prosecution against Comey and James. Bondi then appointed Halligan to fill his place, but Comey and James say the 120-day clock can't simply be restarted.

"If the Attorney General could make back-to-back sequential appointments of interim U.S. Attorneys, the 120-day period would be rendered meaningless, and the Attorney General could indefinitely evade the alternate procedures that Congress mandated," Comey's attorney Patrick Fitzgerald wrote in a motion. Comey faces charges of making false statements to Congress, while James is charged with bank fraud. Both have pleaded not guilty. The indictments quickly followed public calls from President Trump for Bondi to go after his political adversaries. Halligan had been one of his personal attorneys prior to being appointed by Bondi. ABC News notes that watchdog group Campaign for Accountability has filed a bar complaint against Halligan accusing her of "abuse of power."