Cops Fatally Shot Influencer 'FoodWithBearHands'

New details have emerged about the death of influencer Michael Duarte, who was shot and killed by police in Castroville, Texas, on Saturday. Duarte, known online as "FoodWithBearHands," had built a following of more than 2 million people across social media, where he would post cooking and BBQ videos, per People . The Medina County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ that deputies responded to a 911 call about a man wielding a knife who was "acting erratically," and that a deputy fired two shots, striking Duarte. Duarte had allegedly charged toward the deputy first, proclaiming, "I'm going to kill you!"

Duarte was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The native of Calipatria, California, started working in his uncle's restaurant at 14 and later spent years in the San Diego restaurant scene, per People. He spoke openly about going through a "mental health crisis" during the pandemic and spending time in rehab. Afterward, he began filming cooking videos, starting with one featuring his daughter. His hobby soon turned into a full-time career.

Duarte's death was first described in a GoFundMe as a "horrible incident" that took place while he was traveling in Texas. The fundraiser, meant to support his wife, Jessica, and return his body to California, asked supporters to keep the family in their thoughts. His talent agency, Alooma Media Group, described him as a devoted husband, father, and friend, adding that his kindness and generosity left a "lasting mark" on those around him. The agency added that his death was a "tremendous loss" and said his legacy would live on through the lives he influenced.