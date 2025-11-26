Guy Fieri Suffers Gruesome-Sounding Leg Injury

Guy Fieri took a tumble down some stairs while filming Flavortown Food Fight earlier this month, and he didn't emerge unscathed. "My leg exploded," Fieri told Fox News of the freak injury, explaining that he tore his right quad muscle in half—not the typical location for a tear. "You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle." The celebrity chef best, known for his Food Network hit Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, had to undergo emergency surgery and will be off his leg for eight weeks, reports NBC News . That means he won't be lording over the stove this Thanksgiving.

"They all know how to cook," he says of his sons and nephew, who have been tasked with making the meal. "And now it's gonna be me quarterbacking from the wheelchair and telling them what to do. And we cook for about 40 people up here. So it's going to be, it's got to be an adventure." As for what landed him there, the 57-year-old says one foot went forward while the other "got caught on the threshold," leaving him in an unintended split. He said his doctor hadn't "seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half" in his 20 years of practicing.