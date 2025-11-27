Kevin Spacey to Face Another Trial

Kevin Spacey will face a civil trial next year over sexual assault allegations from three men, including two involved in the criminal trial in which he was acquitted in 2023 . The High Court in London has set a provisional date of Oct. 12, 2026, for the proceedings, which may be combined into one trial or held consecutively, the BBC reports. The accusations span from 2000 to 2013, a period overlapping with Spacey's role as artistic director at London's Old Vic theatre. Spacey has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He has formally contested two of the claims and has yet to respond to the third in court.

The first claimant, identified as "LNP," alleges he was assaulted by Spacey around a dozen times between 2000 and 2005. The second, "GHI," says he met Spacey through an Old Vic workshop and claims to have suffered psychiatric and financial harm following an alleged 2008 assault. He initially sued Spacey in 2022 "but his case was halted when criminal charges were brought against the Hollywood actor," per the Hollywood Reporter. The third accuser, Ruari Cannon, who went public with his allegations in the 2024 Channel 4 documentary, Spacey Unmasked, says Spacey groped him at a party after the press night for a 2013 Old Vic production.

Spacey has dismissed Cannon's claim as "ridiculous" and maintains it "never happened." He's previously admitted to what he called "bad behavior" and being "too handsy" but disputes the use of the word "grope" to describe his actions. He was acquitted of nine sexual offenses in a London trial in 2023. After the release of Spacey Unmasked, he released a statement noting he was exonerated "each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself." Legal representatives for the three men are asking that the cases be consolidated to avoid repeat testimony, per the BBC.