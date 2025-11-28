Colorado Won't Transfer Tina Peters to Federal Custody

Colorado doesn't plan to transfer from state prison to federal custody a former county clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists following a request from the Trump administration, state officials say. The Colorado Department of Corrections said it is not seeking a transfer of Tina Peters, who was convicted last year of orchestrating a scheme in Mesa County to breach voting machine data driven by false claims of fraud in the 2020 election. "Transferring an individual is an action initiated by the Colorado Department of Corrections, not an outside entity," department spokesperson Alondra Gonzalez-Garcia told the AP. Asked by the Denver Post if that meant the federal request had been rejected, she said, "Yes, that is correct." The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment.