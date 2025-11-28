Trump: I Will Halt Immigration From 'Third World Countries'

In a Thanksgiving proclamation released Wednesday, President Trump called for national unity and praised America's "spirit of reverence, trust, and gratitude." Newsweek reports that the president struck a "starkly different tone" in an anti-immigration Thanksgiving message he posted on Truth Social late Thursday night.
- "A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being 'Politically Correct,' and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration," he wrote. Trump said the foreign-born population in the US is 53 million people and claimed that most of them "are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels."