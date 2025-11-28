Trump: I Will Halt Immigration From 'Third World Countries'

Posted Nov 27, 2025 11:57 PM CST
Updated Nov 28, 2025 12:00 AM CST
President Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In a Thanksgiving proclamation released Wednesday, President Trump called for national unity and praised America's "spirit of reverence, trust, and gratitude." Newsweek reports that the president struck a "starkly different tone" in an anti-immigration Thanksgiving message he posted on Truth Social late Thursday night.

  • "A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being 'Politically Correct,' and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration," he wrote. Trump said the foreign-born population in the US is 53 million people and claimed that most of them "are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels."

  • Trump claimed that immigrants "are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens," adding: "This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc."
  • Trump vowed to "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions." He said he would "remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization."

  • Trump focused some of his ire on Minnesota, claiming that "hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over" the state and calling Democratic Gov. Tim Walz "seriously retarded." He attacked Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose family left Somalia when she was eight years old, for "complaining" about "our Country ... when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation."
  • "Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation," Trump wrote. "Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won't be here for long!"
  • After an Afghan national who came to the US in 2021 shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington, DC, Trump said his administration would review everybody who came to the US under the Biden administration. On Thursday, Homeland Security officials confirmed that Trump had ordered a review of all Biden-era asylum cases and a review of green cards issued to people from 19 countries, reports Reuters.

