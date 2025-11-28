Denmark's 'Night Watch' Monitors Trump's Every Move

Denmark isn't taking President Trump's threats to annex Greenland lying down. The country's foreign ministry has set up a "night watch" with the mission to track Trump's every move from 5pm to 7am local time, while most government officials are clocked off, per the Guardian, citing reporting by Politiken. Trump is typically most active during that period, which equates to 11am to 1am Washington, DC, time. The monitoring system was reportedly introduced in the spring following Trump's threats to take control of Greenland, which has been a part of Denmark since 1953.
Rather than requiring staff to individually keep track of US news in the overnight hours, the foreign ministry opted for a collective nightly report that could keep officials informed about Trump's comments. According to Jacob Kaarsbo, a former chief analyst at Denmark's defense intelligence agency, the move shows the idea that the US was Denmark's largest and most important ally is "dead." Meanwhile, Politiken reports on previously unknown attempts by the US to engage Greenland in high-level discussions without Denmark's knowledge.