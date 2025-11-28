Denmark's 'Night Watch' Monitors Trump's Every Move

Denmark isn't taking President Trump's threats to annex Greenland lying down. The country's foreign ministry has set up a "night watch" with the mission to track Trump's every move from 5pm to 7am local time, while most government officials are clocked off, per the Guardian, citing reporting by Politiken. Trump is typically most active during that period, which equates to 11am to 1am Washington, DC, time. The monitoring system was reportedly introduced in the spring following Trump's threats to take control of Greenland, which has been a part of Denmark since 1953.