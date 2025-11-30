Melania Trump Announces Film Company, Documentary

Melania Trump is stepping into the entertainment industry with the launch of her own production company, Muse Films. The first lady announced the venture on social media, unveiling the company's logo in a brief video. Muse Films' first project will be a documentary titled Melania, scheduled for release in theaters on Jan. 30 and later on Amazon's Prime Video, USA Today reports. It "offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration—through the eyes of the First Lady-elect herself," Amazon MGM said, per People. Amazon MGM Studios reportedly paid Melania Trump $40 million in the deal.