Melania Trump Announces Film Company, Documentary

Melania Trump is stepping into the entertainment industry with the launch of her own production company, Muse Films. The first lady announced the venture on social media, unveiling the company's logo in a brief video. Muse Films' first project will be a documentary titled Melania, scheduled for release in theaters on Jan. 30 and later on Amazon's Prime Video, USA Today reports. It "offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration—through the eyes of the First Lady-elect herself," Amazon MGM said, per People. Amazon MGM Studios reportedly paid Melania Trump $40 million in the deal.
The film promises exclusive footage of meetings, private conversations, and moments inside the Trump family's inner circle, per USA Today. Melania Trump is named as an executive producer on the film, while Brett Ratner—best known for the Rush Hour franchise—directs. Ratner's involvement marks a return after he faced sexual harassment and assault allegations from six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, during the #MeToo movement. President Trump helped revive Ratner's next project, another Rush Hour sequel, after the first lady worked with the director.