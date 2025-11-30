Melania Trump Announces Film Company, Documentary

First project for Muse Films is Melania, centered on the inauguration
Posted Nov 30, 2025 2:30 PM CST
Melania Trump Says She Has a Film Company
First lady Melania Trump speaks at the Mega Hangar at the Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on Nov. 19.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Melania Trump is stepping into the entertainment industry with the launch of her own production company, Muse Films. The first lady announced the venture on social media, unveiling the company's logo in a brief video. Muse Films' first project will be a documentary titled Melania, scheduled for release in theaters on Jan. 30 and later on Amazon's Prime Video, USA Today reports. It "offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration—through the eyes of the First Lady-elect herself," Amazon MGM said, per People. Amazon MGM Studios reportedly paid Melania Trump $40 million in the deal.

The film promises exclusive footage of meetings, private conversations, and moments inside the Trump family's inner circle, per USA Today. Melania Trump is named as an executive producer on the film, while Brett Ratner—best known for the Rush Hour franchise—directs. Ratner's involvement marks a return after he faced sexual harassment and assault allegations from six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, during the #MeToo movement. President Trump helped revive Ratner's next project, another Rush Hour sequel, after the first lady worked with the director.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X