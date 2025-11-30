4 Dead, 10 Wounded in Shooting at Family Party

A family celebration in Stockton, California, became the site of the latest mass shooting in the US on Saturday, with four people dead and 10 injured, say police. The assault took place just before 6pm at a banquet hall in the northern part of the city, roughly 40 miles south of Sacramento. The shooting victims include children and adults, but no further details were immediately released about them, including the conditions of the wounded, reports CNN .

"Families should be together instead of at the hospital, standing next to their loved one, praying that they survive," said Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi, per the AP. Authorities say the shooter remains at large. "Early indications suggest this may have been a targeted incident," said Heather Brent of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Officials are urging anyone with information to come forward. The US has logged at least 380 mass shootings in the United States so far this year—defined as incidents in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive.