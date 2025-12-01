Families of National Guard Members Invited to White House

President Trump says he has invited the families of the two West Virginia National Guard members shot in Washington, DC, last week to the White House. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was killed in the attack, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized in critical condition. Vigils have been held in West Virginia to honor both soldiers, who were serving in DC as part of a federal policing initiative. Trump told reporters he spoke with Beckstrom's parents, describing them as "devastated," and said the White House will honor both soldiers, asking the families to visit, the Guardian reports.

"I said: 'When you're ready, because that's a tough thing, come to the White House. We're going to honor Sarah," Trump told reporters. "And likewise with Andrew, recover or not." Beckstrom, remembered by her high school principal as a model student with "quiet strength" and a willingness to help others, graduated in 2023 and enlisted shortly after. Her funeral arrangements are still pending, the AP reports. Governor Patrick Morrisey, speaking at a vigil, said Beckstrom's kindness and courage left a lasting impact despite her short life.

Wolfe, a 2019 high school graduate, began his service that same year. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said Wolfe is "fighting for his life," and Attorney General Pam Bondi plans to meet with his family. Authorities have charged a 29-year-old Afghan national with first-degree murder and assault in connection with the shooting. In response, the Trump administration has suspended asylum processing and temporarily halted the issuance of visas to Afghan passport holders.