Cops Shoot Ex-Deputy Suspected of Killing Son

A former California sheriff's deputy suspected of fatally stabbing his 11-year-old son was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Tuesday after he led them on a car chase along Interstate 5, authorities said. Police in Elk Grove, near Sacramento, responded around 8am to a call from a mother who said she was concerned about the safety of her two children after seeing home security footage of their father assaulting their 11-year-old son, officials said. Responding officers found the boy with stab wounds, police said. He later died at a hospital. His 6-year-old sister was unharmed, the AP reports.