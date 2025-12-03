Cops Shoot Ex-Deputy Suspected of Killing Son

Marvin Morales was fired by Sacramento County force last year for using drugs
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 2, 2025 8:45 PM CST
This image taken from video provided by KCRA shows Sacramento County Sheriff's Office public information officer Sgt. Amar Gandhi addressing the media, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.   (KCRA via AP)

A former California sheriff's deputy suspected of fatally stabbing his 11-year-old son was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Tuesday after he led them on a car chase along Interstate 5, authorities said. Police in Elk Grove, near Sacramento, responded around 8am to a call from a mother who said she was concerned about the safety of her two children after seeing home security footage of their father assaulting their 11-year-old son, officials said. Responding officers found the boy with stab wounds, police said. He later died at a hospital. His 6-year-old sister was unharmed, the AP reports.

  • Their father had fled the scene and was spotted driving south on I-5, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. A pursuit ended in a crash near Lodi when the California Highway Patrol deployed a spike strip. After the crash, the suspect was shot by officers, officials said. He died at a hospital.
  • The Elk Grove Police Department confirmed to KCRA that the deceased suspect is 40-year-old Marvin Morales, a former Sacramento County sheriff's deputy. He was fired from the agency in February 2024 after being caught using illicit drugs, sheriff's Sgt. Amar Gandhi told reporters.
  • At least two deputies were involved in Tuesday's shooting, Gandhi said. Elk Grove police said one of their officers was also involved. No deputies or officers were hurt. It wasn't immediately known if Morales fired at law enforcement. Officials said a gun safe at the suspect's home was found empty.
  • According to a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office internal affairs report released earlier this year, Morales overdosed on fentanyl in the bathroom of the central station in October 2023 after smoking what he thought was methamphetamine he had confiscated from a suspect, KCRA reports. He was hospitalized after his fellow deputies revived him with Narcan.

