Trump Says He's Rebuilding Dulles Airport

President Trump said Tuesday that his administration will embark on a reconstruction of Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia. "We're also going to rebuild Dulles airport because it's not a good airport," Trump said during a meeting of his cabinet members at the White House. "It should be a great airport, and it's not a good airport at all. It's a terrible airport." Dulles is one of the three Washington-area airports and its quality and utility is a hotly-debated topic among Washingtonians, the AP reports.