Venus Williams Returns

Competing at a tournament for the first time in more than a year, and in doubles for the first time in nearly three, Venus Williams hit a big serve on her initial delivery at the DC Open in Washington on Monday and, curiously, it was wiped out by a foot-fault call. The 45-year-old Williams, owner of 21 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles, smiled incredulously, as did the other three players involved in the match in front of a full crowd that eventually included NBA star Kevin Durant, the AP reports.

And then Williams carried on, displaying her trademark power on some strokes and missing others while teaming with Hailey Baptiste for a 6-3, 6-1 victory against 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue. "My personal goal is to have fun I think right now, and enjoy the moment, not put too much pressure on myself," Williams said Sunday as she prepared to return to action for the first time since the Miami Open in March 2024. "Of course I love winning. I want to win." She did both, high-fiving or fist-bumping Baptiste after some of their best points, laughing after others and waving to an appreciative crowd that roared for Williams.

"The crowd was insane. From the moment we stepped out of the players area, you could kind of feel the buzz," said Baptiste. "She's one of the best athletes of all time," said Frances Tiafoe, adding, "People are going to go crazy to see her." There will be other opportunities to see her this week: In singles, Williams is set to face Peyton Stearns, a 23-year-old American.

Williams' long absence from tennis was unwanted: She spoke in an interview with NBC earlier this month about having a procedure to remove fibroids from her uterus. "It's just nice to be able to play," Williams said.